Two buildings severely damaged in York County

YORK COUNTY — Update: Two buildings were severely damaged in North Hopewell Township Friday night.

The front of a commercial building was blown off as well as the roof the neighboring apartment building, officials say. The buildings rea located in the 17000 block of Barrens Road.

The commercial building is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

York County Emergency Management is investigating.

Previously: A structure collapsed in North Hopewell Township Friday night, according to York County dispatch.

Crews were dispatched to the 17000 block of Barrens Road around 9:30 p.m.

