Two more men involved in 2017 search warrant sentenced following conviction on gun, drug charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two more men have been sentenced after being convicted on gun and drug charges in connection with a search warrant that was executed at a residence in Susquehanna Township last year.

State Police entered a home in the 3800 block of Crooked Hill Road on March 31, 2017. During the search, police seized a kilogram of cocaine, numerous stolen firearms, a money counter and ballistic vests, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan Pizarro-Diaz, 29, was sentenced on October 11 to serve seven and a half years to twenty years in prison, according to the DA’s Office. Pizarro-Diaz, also of Harrisburg, was convicted on charges of illegal firearm possession, possessing stolen firearms and possession with intent to deliver cocaine in August.

Jordy Melendez, 24, was sentenced on October 16 to serve three to six years in prison, the DA’s Office said. The Harrisburg man was convicted by a jury in August for possessing three of the stolen firearms and possession with intent to deliver a kilogram of cocaine.

Two other individuals — Luis Ortiz-Cruz and Charlie Ortiz-Vasquez — were charged and sentenced earlier in connection with the March 31 incident as well.