U.S. Army identifies solider killed in Alaska barracks shooting as a Dauphin County native

ALASKA — The U.S. Army has identified the victim of a deadly barracks shooting at Fort Wainwright, Alaska as a 21-year-old soldier from Dauphin County.

Spc. Mason James Guckavan died of a gunshot wound on Oct. 26, the Army announced Thursday. He was shot in his barracks, officials said in a statement. There is no official determination on whether the discharge of the firearm was intentional or accidental, Army officials said.

Guckavan, a Middletown native, was an infantryman with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. He was assigned to 1st SBCT, 25th Infantry in December 2016 after completing his initial training.

“Specialist Guckavan was a key member for the Bobcat Battalion over the past two years. He was a dedicated and loyal soldier, committed to the mission,” said Lt. Col. Sonny Rosales, commander of 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, in a statement. “We are devastated he is no longer with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, our priority right now is to take care of them, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”