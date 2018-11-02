Warwick dedicates football game to fallen students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Lancaster County -- No one could expect such a horrific tragedy to happen so close to Warwick High School, one week ago.

The football team honors those victims by wearing stickers on their helmets, with there initials.

The Warriors linked arms before the game and had a moment of silence for Meghan Keeney and Jack Nicolson, who lost their lives too soon.

Warwick hosts the Cougars of Palmyra in a first round District 3 playoff game.

The Warriors holds the Cougars to a three and out on their first drive.

Coming in hot, the Warriors block Palmyra's punt.

On the very next play, quarterback Joey McCraken passes the ball to wide receiver, Trey Glass, who tip-toes his way in for six.

Warriors 7-0.

A minute later and the Warriors have the ball back.

This time it's back to Glass again.

He has the speed down the sideline for 70 plus yards, to the house.

Cougars call for movement up front.

Warriors then take the half yard and go for two.

Warwick extends its lead to 15-0.

Warriors go with the onside kick option.

They keep possession and and go back to work on offense.

The first play was a big play.

Warriors Hilton Michael, a 39-yard touchdown pass play.

Michael recognizes those above him by pointing to the sky.

A big but emotional win for the Warriors as they shut out the Cougars, 64-0 and move onto the District 3 Quarter Finals.