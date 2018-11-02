× York woman facing charges after overdosing while caring for three young children

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York woman is facing charges after overdosing while caring for three young children.

Trisha Hall, 31, is facing three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

On November 1 around 3:10 p.m., police were summoned to the 200 block of Waldorf Dr. for an unconscious woman that possibly overdosed.

Upon arrival, police found Hall unconscious on the kitchen floor of a home.

Police found three children aged 8, 7, and 1 standing in the kitchen.

Officials administered Narcan to Hall through her nose, and she regained consciousness minutes later.

Police spoke to the children’s father, who said that he had left Hall in charge of the kids at 11:00 a.m. when he left for work.

He said that she was alone with the children when he left her, and Hall didn’t appear to be under the influence when he left her.

Now, she is facing charges.