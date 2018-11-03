× As Clocks Fall Back, So Do Temperatures

Friday evening’s severe weather was kicked off as a contrast between the unseasonably humid, warm weather and the much cooler and less humid weather that preceded and followed, respectively, the strong cold front, now well off to the south and east. High pressure building in will gradually get rid of the cloud cover that dominated most of Saturday, and the more “even” atmosphere pressure will help get rid of the blustery winds from the day. Clear skies, calm winds, and very dry air will ensure a cold night and start to Sunday morning, which, of course, will be in Standard Time! (Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed for the end of Daylight Saving Time!)

The center of the high pressure system will keep Sunday a mostly sunny day with seasonably cool temperatures. With the abundant sunshine and with less wind, Sunday will actually feel milder than Saturday, even though high temperatures will be similar. But the high pressure dome will drift out to sea fairly quickly, making way for the next storm system.

Easterly winds will start increasing the cloud cover as soon as Sunday night, so Monday morning won’t start out as cold. But temperatures won’t go as high as Sunday afternoon, either. The next storm system will move in during the day on Monday with rain arriving close to midday. Right now it doesn’t look like the rain will be heavy, but it does look like it will be steady all the way through the evening rush hour. Then it will taper off Monday night.

This system will be part of another temporary warmup for the East. Southerly winds will set up shop after the rain ends, making Tuesday another unseasonably warm and humid day, similar to Friday. A cold front approaching Tuesday will use that warmth, humidity, and instability to bring another round of showers and possible thunderstorms. History can repeat itself in this type of pattern, so some more severe weather will be possible with the cold frontal passage Tuesday – not necessarily just like Friday night, however. Stay WeatherSmart and stay in touch with Fox43 anticipating the storms Tuesday.

At any rate, behind that front we will be right back into the autumnal weather on Wednesday. As the showers taper off Wednesday, the cooler, less humid air will move in all day, making for another blustery day and a cold Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

