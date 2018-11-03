Perry County holds 58th annual Veterans Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- On Saturday, Perry County held its 58th annual Veterans Parade in honor of those, past and present, who serve the country.

Hundreds of participants came together to celebrate the history of Perry natives who have served the nation in wartime and peace.

Following the parade, the Perry County memorial wall was unveiled to remember all those who were killed in action since World War I.

Senator John DiSanto was a guest speaker at the dedication ceremony, followed by several songs by artist, Troy Winemiller, as well as music from Newport and Susquenita High School marching bands.

"Many men and women who have been in the military, some of which who have been killed in action, and we really think freedom is not free and people need to realize how much freedom costs," said Marla Steele, Treasurer of the Perry County Memorial Wall. "This is a place that will not only commemorate our fallen and honor their families, but will also bring pride to our veteran community."

Personalized bricks are available for anyone who would like to purchase a brick for the memorial wall site.