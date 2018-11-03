Storm rips roof off of York County apartment building and lawn care business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Officials with Eureka Fire Company say the weather is to blame after two roofs in York County blew off Friday night.

It happened in the 1700 block of Barrens Road around 9:00 p.m. in North Hopewell Township.

No one was injured, however eight people in an apartment building are being helped by the Red Cross.

The owner of the other building damaged, Grossman Services, found his nearly 1,000 pound furnace in a field across the street.

“It’s not good," said Byron Grossman, Grossman's Services Owner. "We have a lot of extra parts in there. Everything is wet and soaked because of the rain."

Not only are the contents inside the building damaged, but the building itself destroyed. Grossman believes a tornado or straight line winds was likely to blame for the damage.

"If you look through the woods over these you can see the path that came out and knocked all of the trees over," said Grossman."

Across the street, neighbor Elebert Cox says he became concerned when the wind grew stronger.

"It sounded like a real loud roar," said Cox. "It happened quick and it was a big flash."

Cox went down in his basement when the winds picked up and considers himself lucky. Grossman, remains optimistic the damage won't slow him down.

"We will be back up soon," said Grossman. "We just won't have this building to work out of."

Fire officials say the National Weather Service will be arriving to York County from State College on Sunday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.

Anyone in York County that suffered damage from the storm, can fill out a damage report form here.