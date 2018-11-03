× Two cars involved in crash near Northern Lebanon High School

FREDERICKSBURG, Lebanon County, Pa. — A two-car crash occurred outside of Northern Lebanon High School.

According to Lebanon County dispatch, the crash occurred at 5 p.m. at 345 School Drive, Fredericksburg, on Saturday, Nov. 3.

One passenger was airlifted to an area hospital, said dispatch.

The scene was still active as of 5:25 p.m., as police and crews rerouted traffic from a nearby high school sporting event.

State police investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.