York County volunteer firefighter arrested, charged with arson

YORK, York County, Pa. — A volunteer firefighter has been arrested is facing three charges after an incident in August.

Court documents reveal that Sean Christopher Roth, 39, of Red Lion, is facing three charges: arson with intent to collect insurance, false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim and risking a catastrophe.

According to court documents, the three charges stem from an incident on Aug. 29 in Windsor Township.

Roth was a volunteer with the Leo Independent Engine Fire Company No. 1. According to the fire company’s Facebook page, he has been placed on a leave of absence and has been relieved of all duties until further notice. The statement also said the charges came as a shock.

Roth has been placed on a leave of absence by the Fire Chiefs’ and Firefighters’ Association of York County as well. Roth was an instructor, often teaching courses at the York County Fire School.

According to a Facebook post by the Fire Chiefs’ and Firefighters’ Association of York County, Roth was not an employee of the York Fire School, but he was an instructor for Harrisburg Area Community College, which hosts fire service courses at the York County Fire School.