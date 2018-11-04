22nd Annual David Milliken Derr Jr. Toy Run held in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- The York County Harley Davidson Owner's Association held its 22nd annual "David Milliken Derr Jr. Toy Run" on Saturday morning.

The riders followed behind Santa and Mrs. Claus through a scenic route throughout York to raise money for patients at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital who are fighting major medical illnesses.

We spoke with J.R. Koontz, who has been riding for the cause for the last 14 years.

"It's just about the best thing you could ever do for a child who may not be here the next year," said Koontz. "It brings tears to your eyes whenever you think about it. It's a great cause."

In the 22 years that the event has been running, the York County Harley Davidson Owner's Association has raised over $400,000 for the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital.