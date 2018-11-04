× One person charged after overdose death in June

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County, Pa. — Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man as a result of an overdose death in late June.

Angel Javier Fortich, of Chambersburg, has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, unlawful delivery and criminal use of communication facility.

Chambersburg police began investigating the incident in June. According to police reports, the 28-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, obtained the fatal substance from Fortich.

Fortich is currently being held in Franklin County jail.