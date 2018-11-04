Rainy & Unsettled start for the week ahead

HAVE THE UMBRELLA READY: The week ahead starts out on the damp side with morning showers on Monday. Showers should quickly spread across south-central PA by the AM rush and daybreak. We’ll likely see rain gauges with around a half-inch in most areas. Showers taper off though the afternoon and evening hours Monday. High temperatures will reach around 52 degrees. We don’t cool down all that much Monday night as cloud cover and southeasterly flow hold our temperatures near 50 degrees. By Tuesday morning, a strong cold front arrives and brings another chance of moderate rainfall, gusty winds, and perhaps thunder – highs in the low 60s. Cooler, drier air will follow in the wake of this system for midweek.

COOL DOWN IN STORE LATE WEEK: We are watching our next system to develop across the central US which will bring a chance for showers on Friday – then cooler northwesterly flow brings in chillier air late week. Despite a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday, we could see afternoon high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko