Swatara Township Police Department hosts annual 5K Hero Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Swatara Township police hosted their 6th annual 5K Hero Run on Sunday.

Kids, parents and friends dressed up as their favorite superheroes to support Dauphin County's local heroes.

The race proceeds support many groups in Pennsylvania, including the Keystone Wounded Warriors Project, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the Swatara Township Police K9 Fund and a program supporting the children of fallen police officers.

"We like to come out and dress as our favorite super hero and every year it grows and its neat to see everyone in their costume and we are fortunate for a great community," said Darrell Rider, Swatara Township Chief of Police. "My heart swells when we can have an event like this without any problems and people coming out to have a good day and support a good cause and enjoy the day."

Medals and cash prizes were available for racers ranging from age nine to 70 years old.

Popular costumes ranged from The Incredible Hulk to Spider-Man and Cinderella.