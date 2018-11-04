Vigil for Pittsburgh victims and remembrance of Kristallnacht held in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- On Sunday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg gathered at the Jewish Community Center for the 80th anniversary commemoration of Kristallnacht--"The Night of Broken Glass"--a night that marked the beginning of the Holocaust.

The event featured people whose parents were affected by the Holocaust.

They spoke on the importance of learning from the past in hopes of creating a better tomorrow for the next generation.

Following the main event, a vigil was held to continue the healing process following the shooting in Pittsburgh last weekend that took the lives of 11 people.

"The lessons of the Holocaust is moving forward; it's how we can translate what happened in 1940 and use it for whats happening today," said Lillian Rappaport, Holocaust Educator at the Jewish Federation of Harrisburg. "I speak to younger groups all the time and I say picture the world you want to live in and think about what your responsibility is in creating that world."

Those in attendance wrote letters of love and sent them to the Tree of Life Synagogue, where the shooting took place.