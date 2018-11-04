‘We are in a battle for America’s soul,’ says former VP Joe Biden at rally in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in his home state of Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon.

He spoke in Dauphin County and campaigned for fellow democrats, Governor Tom Wolf and George Scott who is looking to replace U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District.

Besides the former VP, a few other key democrats in this upcoming election spoke at the ‘Get Out The Vote’ rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

So many people registered, the venue had to be changed to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg to fit all the people.

Many who spoke believe it's the most important election of their lifetime.

"We are in a battle for America’s soul," said Joe Biden, former Vice President of the United States.

Former Vice President Joe Biden returned with a message about hate and the current state of politics.

"This distorted world view is fueled online. It spread ladies and gentleman, and when the President of the United States Of America assigns, as he did, a moral equivalence between those dark forces and those opposing them, that puts fuel on the fire of intolerance and legitimates people who should never be heard," said Biden.

Key democrats urged people to get out and vote.

“There are unique moments in history... when you have to send the message that what’s happening in our nation’s capitol is not okay," said Eugene DePasquale, Auditor General of Pennsylvania.

"My opponent, and a lot of those republicans, they want to undo all that progress. They want to undo our democracy, and we can’t let them do that. Too much is at stake," said Governor Tom Wolf.

Around 2,300 people packed the hall.

"They’re dedicated to the things I care about, local jobs, the local economy, and education, healthcare. They’re the things that are really important to a vibrant community," said Art Williams of York County.

Others considered the impact of the election.

“Some of the things the VP said about resetting the moral compass in this country and deciding what our values are really what is at stake in this election," said Harvey Freedenberg of Dauphin County.

Many speakers, including the former vice president, warned what a vote could mean.

"The very character of our nation is on the ballot Tuesday. I mean, who we are, who we are as a people.. the rest of the world is looking," said Biden.

Besides the governor and former vice president, other democrats in Pennsylvania spoke, including Representative Patty Kim and Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick.

The midterm elections are Tuesday.