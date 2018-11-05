11-year-old mad at mom for taking PlayStation leads cops on high-speed chase … again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio - Police say an 11-year-old Ohio boy got behind the wheel of his parents' car Sunday night, leading police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit for the second time in the last 13 months.

Police say the parents told them the child had gotten in trouble and had his PlayStation taken away. It started just before 11 p.m. when an officer says he saw a vehicle stopped in the driveway of the former Brooklyn Fire Department, according to police.

The officer turned on his lights and the driver sped away, according to a police report.

Police say the driver turned off his headlights and kept going, hitting speeds as high as 87 mph while veering into opposing traffic lanes.

Around 11:06 dispatch received a call from a man who said he was the boy's father, according to WJW. The man told police it was his 11-year-old son who had taken his mother's car.

Officers stopped their pursuit after learning that information, according to a press release.

Around 11:30 p.m. Cleveland police were called to the scene of a crash on a report that a vehicle matching the description of the car in the chase had hit a parked car.

The 11-year-old told officers he crashed because he wasn't paying attention.

He was treated at the hospital for injuries to his hand and wrist. Police say felony charges will be filed on the driver in juvenile court.

The boy apparently stole the car because he was angry at his mother for taking away his PlayStation, according to police.

WJW learned this is not the first time the child has stolen a vehicle and led police on a chase – the local news station uncovered an October, 2017 arrest and obtained the dash cam video of the incident.