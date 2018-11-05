2018 Midterm Elections: Before you head to the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- We are just one day away from the 2018 Midterm Elections. The candidates will both vote Tuesday at their home precincts.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner will vote at York College. Democratic Incumbent Tom Wolf will vote in Mt. Wolf.

If you plan on voting, you will need to vote at your assigned polling location. You can find that by visiting votespa.com

Once at your polling location you can expect to find either a paper ballot or electronic one. Do not vote for more than one name unless instructed to do so.

If you are a first time voter, or if this is the first time you are voting at your assigned location you will need to show ID.

Polls open at 7AM and close at 8PM.