× Chambersburg man facing charges after marijuana grow found at residence

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after a marijuana grow was found at his residence.

Donald Lee Glass, Jr., 63, is facing one count of manufacture delivery charges.

On November 4, Chambersburg Fire Department responded to a home in the 300 block of Philadelphia Avenue for a fire alarm sounding.

Upon arrival and investigation, a marijuana grow was discovered at the home.

Police responded to the scene, and served a search warrant, which uncovered the pictured drugs and paraphernalia from the home.

While officials were on scene, Glass arrived home, and was arrested.