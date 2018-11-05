× Chester County mother charged with murder

WEST CHESTER, PA. — A Chester County woman is charged with murder, after police say she pushed her 5 year-old daughter down a set of stairs, killing her. It happened in Parkesburg Borough on October 31 around 9:25 p.m. Police were called to 403 Walnut St., where they found 5 year-old Amatulah “Amy” McLaughlin dead. They also found her mother, Ciara Robinson, 25.

Police say the girl was not breathing, had no pulse and was cool to the touch, leading them to believe she’d been dead for some time. Through the course of their investigation, police determined that Robinson became angry with the victim, hit her, and pushed her down a flight of stairs that lead to the basement of the home. The stairs are about 8-9 feet in height and the landing at the bottom is concrete. The victim struck her head on the concrete. Robinson reportedly told a friend, “I knocked [her] out…She won’t wake up…I’m going to jail.”

The fall resulted in a brain bleed that led to the little girl’s death. According to Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan, the autopsy revealed she’d also been beaten severely over a period of time.. She had extensive bruises, scarsm puncture wounds and strike marks on her arms, legs and back.

Robinson is charged with 3rd degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter, in addition to aggravted assault and endangering the welfare of a child for the other abuse she allegedly inflicted upon the girl.