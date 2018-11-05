Harrisburg Academy closed today over social media threat

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Harrisburg Academy is closed today due to a possible social media threat.

The academy posted this message on its website:

Earlier today (Sunday, Nov. 4), we made the East Pennsboro Police aware of a social media message that one of our students received indicating that the student should not go to school tomorrow. The message in question is from someone our student does not know. It may have been sent to our student inadvertently.

The East Pennsboro Police are in the process of investigating the credibility of the threat.

As a result, and in what we hope will prove to be an excess of caution, classes and all after-school activities will be cancelled tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 5). We will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available.