Harrisburg Academy will re-open Tuesday after social media threat is deemed 'not credible'

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Academy will reopen Tuesday after an investigation determined a threat posted about the school on social media is not credible, the school said in a press release.

The threat caused school officials to close the Academy on Monday.

“This weekend, one of the Academy’s students received an Instagram message from someone she did not know informing her to not go to school on Monday,” the school said in the release. “The concerned student shared the message with the Academy’s administration, which contacted the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. In an excess of caution, we choose to cancel school while the situation was being investigated.”

An investigation determined the message was sent by a Florida high school student involved in an Instagram group that participates in “raids” — a practice in which groups of students jointly choose other random Instagram users and send messages intending to harass or scare them, Harrisburg Academy officials said.

“With support from Florida school officials, we have resolved that the message is not a credible threat and feel confident that it is safe to return to campus (Tuesday,” the school said.

The school said additional security measures will be in place during the school day to ensure children feel safe.

“We are grateful this threat is not credible, but we will continue our commitment to making our school safe and secure for all who step foot on-campus,” the school said.