× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (November 5, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re following up on the story of a volunteer firefighter that has been charged with arson. Sean Christopher Roth of Red Lion, York County, has been charged with arson with intent to collect insurance, among other charges. Roth was a volunteer with the Red Lion Fire Department and taught courses at the York County Fire School. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about two York County polling locations that are offering free flu shots on election day, while supplies last. The vaccines will be administered by the City of York Bureau of Health in a pair of two hour sessions, one beginning at 7:00am and one at 5:00pm. We’ll have more information about this free service today First at Four.