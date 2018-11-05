× Lancaster woman charged in burglary case

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 22-year-old Lancaster woman with burglary and theft in connection to an incident last month in Manor Township.

According to Manor Township Police, Unique Rodriguez, of the 500 block of Manor Street, broke into the back door of a residence on the 200 block of Sunningdale Court on Oct. 11. She took a gun, jewelry, and collectors coins valued at approximately $6,000 from the residence, police say.

The homeowner called police at 6:02 p.m. A witness told police they observed an African American woman inside the home at the time of the burglary.

An investigation led police to Rodriguez, who had been charged with the burglary of another Lancaster home a month earlier.

Rodriguez was taken into custody at her home, and was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. After being arraigned, she was committed to Lancaster County Prison.