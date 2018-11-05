× Lower Swatara Fire Department assistant chief completes New York City marathon

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A member of the Lower Swatara Fire Department completed the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

According to the Lower Swatara Fire Department, assistant chief Kevin Zimmerman competed and completed the marathon.

Zimmerman was granted a slot in the 2018 race, and began training.

However, he suffered a knee injury earlier this year that delayed his training by a few weeks.

He was able to finish the 26.2 mile race through all 5 boroughs of New York City in 4 hours, 51 minutes, and 58 seconds.

The fire department posted this message on its website: