Majority of grass parking lots closed for PSU-Wisconsin game

CENTRE COUNTY — Penn State announced Monday that a majority of its grass lots on campus will be closed Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten matchup with Wisconsin.

The decision comes after heavy rainfall which caused damage to drive aisles and the grass parking lots.

“For the safety of fans, to prevent further damage to intramural fields and Ag fields, as well as fans’ personal vehicles, the majority of the grass parking lots will be unavailable for Saturday’s noon contest with Wisconsin,” the athletic department said in a press release.

The ORV, Pink lots and a portion of the reserved Stadium North (Green) lot are the only grass lots that will be available for the Wisconsin game.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday until 60 minutes after the conclusion of the game, six free shuttle routes — in addition to CATA and Lot Red A — will be available from off-campus lots to Beaver Stadium. A color and route number have been established for each shuttle route and fans will receive a wristband that corresponds with their shuttle, the release said.

“Fans who normally park a car or RV in paved lots will be unaffected. Permit holders with a white stripe through their permit have a paved parking space, which are not impacted by this Saturday’s lot closures.

“No Gameday (Yellow) Parking Available on Campus; Fans should park downtown or at Grange Park, the release continued. “Fans who have a gameday (Yellow) parking permit will not be permitted to park in the lots near Beaver Stadium or in any campus parking lots and are asked to park in one of the lots outlined below. Fans who still need gameday parking should park in a downtown parking lot/deck or park at Grange Park and take a shuttle.”

Alternative parking options can be seen below (courtesy of Penn State):

Grass Lots Alternative Parking Options

Green Stadium West Orange H / Lot 83 (both near intersection of Porter Road & Hastings Road), Red A

Green Stadium North Orange H / Lot 83 (both near intersection of Porter Road & Hastings Road), Red A

Purple (Car) Innovation Park (Purple cars only at Innovation Park)

Purple (RV) ORV Lot

Brown Grange Park, East/Eisenhower/Nittany/HUB parking decks on campus

Orange (Car) Grange Park, East/Eisenhower/Nittany/HUB parking decks on campus

Orange (RV) Grange Park; or bring a car and park at Red A

Blue (RV) Grange Park; or bring a car and park at Red A

Blue (Car) Grange Park, East/Eisenhower/Nittany/HUB parking decks on campus

All Yellow Lots Grange Park and the lots included in shuttle bus routes 11, 12, 13 and 21 below

Alternate Lots for Beaver Stadium with Pre-Paid Permit:

Red A (CATA): Red A (West Campus Lots; off North Atherton Street near Rec Hall) Take CATA Red Link or Blue Loop to Beaver Stadium. Permits accepted: Red A, Green, Orange RV/Blue RV (must bring car for Red A)

Route 10: Innovation Park (100 Building Lot, 103 Building Lot & 329 Building Lot).

(Purple) Permits accepted: Purple car (no RVs)

Route 11: Mount Nittany Middle School and Elementary School (656 Brandywine Drive) and Oak Hall

(Orange) Regional Park (120 Linden Hall Road, Boalsburg).

Permits accepted: Yellow, Brown, Orange, Blue

Route 12: Technology Support Building (Old Raytheon Building, 300 Science Park Road) & Chemcut (500

(Pink) Science Park Road), Sound Technologies (old Jostens; (401 Science Park Road).

Permits accepted: Yellow, Brown, Orange, Blue

Route 13: Penn State Golf Courses (1523 West College Ave.) and South Hills Business School (480

(Yellow) Waupelani Drive). Permits accepted: Yellow, Brown, Orange, Blue

Route 21: Nittany Mall (2901 East College Avenue), Summit Park Office (Old Corning Plant, 3500 East

(Red) College Ave. Permits accepted: Yellow, Brown, Orange, Blue

Grange Park: (149 Homan Lane, Centre Hall) Car and RV parking and shuttle service provided; Beaver

(Black) Stadium parking permits will be honored along with a free shuttle on Saturday; grangefair.com). Permits accepted: All

Source: Penn State Athletic Department (gopsusports.com)