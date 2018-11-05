Man faces charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted three girls

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 21-year-old man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted three girls between August 2016 and April 2017.

Austin Kelley, of Mount Holly Springs, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse as well as three counts each of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. He also faces two counts each of indecent assault, criminal solicitation, burglary and criminal trespass.

Kelley is currently being held at Dauphin County Prison on additional charges.

Kelley met the three teenagers — ranging in age from 13 to 15 — at the Midway Skating Center, according to the criminal complaint.

It’s alleged that he would solicit the girls’ problems, was always willing to “help,” and would lure them with false promises, the criminal complaint states.

An investigation revealed that Kelley sneaked into the rooms of two of the girls and allegedly had sexual contact with one of them over 10 times throughout the eight months.

In one reported incident, Kelley was allegedly seen by a resident of the home after he lifted his head up while in the girl’s bed. At first, the resident thought he was dreaming but three days later, the resident saw text messages talking about Kelley sneaking in the girl’s second-floor bedroom and staying all night, the criminal complaint alleges.

Another reported incident alleges that Kelley climbed into a second-story window to enter the room of the one of the girls who currently had a friend over. Kelley allegedly kissed and touched the girl and her friend, and continued his advances on the friend even when she told him no, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the girls told authorities that Kelley admitted to her that he had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old, the criminal complaint alleges. That case, as well as sexual contact with a 13-year-old, is being investigated by another agency.

During an interview with police on September 24, Kelley reportedly admitted to the sexual contact and said that he felt he had power to help the girls and exploited the super hero image to many girls, the criminal complaint adds.

After speaking with Kelley, police believe that there are more victims.