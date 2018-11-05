× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after assaulting family member

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a family member during an argument.

Clarence Heinly, III, 49, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On November 4 around 9:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Williams Grove Road for an active assault.

It was found that Heinly had struck a family member during an argument, causing injury.

Heinly was arrested and will now face charges.