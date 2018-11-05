× Mechanicsburg woman facing DUI charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg woman is facing charges after she was found to be driving under the influence.

Rachel Elliott, 23, is facing DUI and other traffic offenses for the incident.

On November 4 around 1:55 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Elliott after seeing her fail to properly stop at two stop signs and fail to use a turn signal.

During the traffic stop, police discovered that Elliott was under the influence of alcohol, and she was taken into custody.

Samples of Bailey’s breath indicated she had a .167% BAC, or twice the legal limit.

Now, Bailey will face charges.