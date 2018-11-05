× Nationals sign reliever Trevor Rosenthal

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have made a low-risk, high-reward signing for the back-end of the team’s bullpen.

The team announced it has signed P Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year deal with a conditional option for a second season.

Rosenthal, 28, missed all of the 2018 season due to Tommy John Surgery.

In 2017, Rosenthal had a 3.40 ERA with 11 saves in 47.2 innings.

Over the 2014 and 2015 seasons, he had 93 saves with a 2.65 ERA.

The Nationals are hoping that Rosenthal can regain form and provide an option to close games in 2018.