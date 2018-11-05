New Prescription Drug Take Back Box Unveiled in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Wolf Administration is continuing to work on helping people property dispose of unwanted and unused prescription medications.

On Monday they are unveiling a brand new prescription drug take back box in the lobby of the Rachel Carson State Office Building on Market Street, in Harrisburg.

According to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), most people who abuse prescription drugs take them from medicine cabinets, so keeping unused opioids and other abuse drugs in your cabinets is not safe.

You can bring prescription, over the counter medications, and met medicines to the boxes. However there are some items you cannot drop off, those include-- hydrogen peroxide, needles, and illicit drugs like LSD and marijuana. Officials are asking for the drugs you drop off to be in a sealed container or a zip lock bag.

DDAP says since the program began in 2016, they have destroyed over 44,000 pounds of unused medications. In all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties there's a total of roughly 800 boxes, this is the second box to be installed in the state capitol complex.

You can find a prescription box near you by typing in your zip code here.