Pirates’ Dickerson takes home Gold Glove Award

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 21: Corey Dickerson #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is seen at the plate during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 21, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– A Pirates’ outfielder has been recognized for outstanding defensive play this season.
OF Corey Dickerson took home the NL Gold Glove Award for left field on Sunday.
Dickerson, 29, came to the Pirates via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last off season.
In addition to stellar defensive play, Dickerson hit .300 with 13 HR’s and 55 RBI’s on the year.