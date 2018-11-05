× Pirates’ Dickerson takes home Gold Glove Award

PITTSBURGH– A Pirates’ outfielder has been recognized for outstanding defensive play this season.

OF Corey Dickerson took home the NL Gold Glove Award for left field on Sunday.

Dickerson, 29, came to the Pirates via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last off season.

In addition to stellar defensive play, Dickerson hit .300 with 13 HR’s and 55 RBI’s on the year.