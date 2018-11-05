Police: Dauphin County man faces drug, traffic charges after fleeing scene of accident

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 38-year-old Dauphin County man with drug and traffic offenses and attempting to flee after an Oct. 29 vehicle crash on Route 322 West near Elmerton Avenue in Susquehanna Township.

Anthony McWhite, 38, was allegedly naked and attempting to tiptoe away from the scene when first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at about 3 a.m., according to Susquehanna Township Police.

McWhite ultimatelyi wound up back at his own residence, where police took him into custody. Police say they found him to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He also had several outstanding felony warrants, according to police.