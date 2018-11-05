Prepare for showers and thunderstorms, especially early, carry the umbrella Election Day!

STORMY ELECTION DAY: Cloudy skies roll with us right into evening. Pockets of drizzle and areas of fog make for a gloomy Monday night. Temperatures are steady in the 40s overnight then slowly rising by morning Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms likely for the first half of Tuesday. Some storms are expected to be strong to severe. Most of the area, excluding our western and northwestern counties, are under a marginal risk, which is the lowest risk for severe weather. The greatest threat is damaging winds 40 to 60+ mph. Minor flooding, hail and tornado threat is low. Skies clear fast behind the front during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures touch the lower and middle 60s then fall into the 40s. It’s a breezy day Wednesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs are mainly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure calms the winds and brings brighter skies Thursday but it is chilly in the lower 50s. Clouds quickly traverse the area overnight into Friday. More showers end the week, as an area of low pressure, develops along the coast. Wet weather continues all day into the evening. Drier but much colder air moves in for the weekend.

COLD WEEKEND: Brisk northwest winds dries the area out but also provides a shot of colder air. Morning lows begin in the middle 30s and, under a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon readings are held in the upper 40s. The winds stay gusty all day until high pressure builds in overnight calming conditions. However, this will lead to a very cold morning in the 20s Sunday. Veterans day is dry with plenty of sunshine. Bundle up because afternoon highs are only in the middle 40s. With another coastal low developing and high pressure sliding over the northeast, this sets up east-southeast winds, and allows clouds to increase by Monday morning. Showers become likely through the day holding highs in the lower 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist