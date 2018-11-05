× Repair work to start on Route 11/15 in southeastern Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Weather permitting, base repair will start this week on Route 11/15 between just south of School House Road in Penn Township to just south of Ridgeview Drive in the Borough of Marysville, Perry County.

Motorists are advised they may encounter a single lane traffic restriction on weekdays between the hours of 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM, with flaggers assisting them through the work zone. Motorists are asked to be alert to this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through the work zone – for their safety as well as for the safety of the construction crews.

PennDOT has contracted with Pennsy Supply, Inc. of Annville, Pennsylvania, to repair and resurface nearly 3.5 miles of Route 11/15 in southeastern Perry County. The intent is to repair the road base this fall, and then come back in the spring to address any remaining repairs to the road base, mill (i.e. remove) the old asphalt surface, and then resurface the road with a new layer of blacktop. The construction contract also includes the repair and resurfacing of a 1.21-mile portion of Route 850 (Valley Road) in Rye Township, from the boundary line with Marysville Borough to Heisley Lane. The completion date of the overall project is mid-August.

SOURCE: PennDOT