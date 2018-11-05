Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County -- The second annual "Pink Power Girls Night Out" was held at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in West Manchester Township, York County.

More than 300 hundred women dressed in pink and black.

The evening celebrated over 40 breast cancer survivors

The event had a silent and live auction, photo booth and everything pink.

All proceeds stays local to help breast cancer survivors and cancer related causes.

"So many people give to an organization that is national .. and their not exactly sure how the money is being used. There are women in this room that know they are benefiting friends of theirs or neighbors of theirs and I really think it makes a difference," said Denise Gilliland, founder and president of Pink Power Girls Night Out.

Pink Power raised more than $40,000 last year and this year hope to double that total.