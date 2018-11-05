× Seven Valleys man charged in 2017 crash that killed 90-year-old man

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Seven Valleys man is facing charges in connection to a December 2017 crash that killed an elderly man.

Andrew Brenneman, 50, is facing careless driving, homicide by vehicle, and reckless endangerment, among other related charges.

On December 20, 2017, around 1:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash on Country Club Road at Grantley Road.

It was found that box truck that Brenneman was driving had struck the driver’s side of a sedan.

Three independent witnesses and the passenger of the sedan said that Brenneman failed to stop at a red light while traveling northbound on Grantley Road.

The light changed on Country Club Road, and when the sedan entered the intersection, it was struck by Brenneman’s box truck.

The driver of the sedan, Charles Schazsberger, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and was pronounced dead at York Hospital.

After an investigation, police found that Brenneman took no evasive action, including braking or steering, to avoid the crash.

Now, he is facing charges.