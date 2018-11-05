× Sheetz to offer free meal, car wash for Veteran’s Day

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Sheetz , one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day by offering a free meal and a free car wash.

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 582 store locations. Sheetz locations offering carwashes will also provide a free carwash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

To locate your nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com

SOURCE: Sheetz