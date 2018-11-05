Showers today, watching thunderstorm chances Tuesday

WET AND COOL START: Showers increase area-wide throughout the morning, so your commute to work will likely be wet no matter where you live. Temperatures in the mid-40s don’t get much of a kick by the afternoon thanks to overcast skies. Highs struggle to the mid-50s with light winds. Rainfall totals of one-half to one-inch will be the norm with locally higher totals possible. The showers linger and become spotty after lunch. They come to an end by the time you return home with temperatures staying in the low-50s into tomorrow morning.

ELECTION DAY THUNDERSTORMS: After a quiet night, showers and storms take over in the later portions of the Tuesday morning commute and into the rest of the morning. There is a slight risk in our far southeastern counties right along the Mason-Dixon. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2. The main concern would be gusty winds, though there is a low tornado threat. However, this early timing should help keep our severe weather threat to a minimum with the bulk of the severe concerns staying to our south. Gusty morning winds up to 45MPH or higher will be our concern with locally heavy downpours. An extra half-an-inch or more of rainfall will be likely through the morning. After a warm morning start, temperatures top out near the 60-degree mark before dropping through the afternoon.

COOLER, DRY MID-WEEK: Mostly sunny and breezy conditions dominate Wednesday with highs near the 60-degree mark. A reinforcing shot of cool air brings temperatures down into the mid-50s Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Our next rain chance comes in Friday with highs near 50, ahead of a weekend with a bit of a chill.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long