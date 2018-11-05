Spice Girls tease reunion tour

The Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Mel B (L-R) celebrate after their finale performance at the Brit Awards where they received the Outstanding Contribution to British Music Award at Earls Court, London. *23/10/00 The Spice Girls release their first single for nearly two years and bid to score a bigger tally of number ones than the Rolling Stones and Take That. The group have their eyes focused on their ninth chart-topper, which means they will match Swedish superstars Abba's feat of nine number ones. * The Girls are stepping into Chris Evans's shoes to kick-off the final series of Channel 4's TFI Friday. They will present the show when it returns on November 10 for its last six editions after Evans said he would no longer be fronting the early evening music and comedy programme after nearly five years fronting the show he created. *29/10/2000 Emma Bunton, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Mel B. The group made pop history Sunday October 29, 2000 by becoming the first female group to have nine number one singles. Their first release in two years, the double A side Holler Holler/Let love lead the way', has gone straight to the top of the charts, a spokeswoman for the girls said. Only Madonna, Cliff Richard, Elvis and The Beatles have had more number one singles. The foursome took time out from their hectic schedule to praise their fans for their support. *05/11/2000 Westlife's latest release My Love was expected to fly in as today's chart-topper knocking the Spice Girls off the number one spot. With their first release in two years, the double A side Holler Holler/Let love lead the way. 10/12/00: The group picked up four awards: Worst Group, Worst Single, Worst Album and Most Tragic Haircut for Mel C, at the Smash Hits Poll Winners' Party. (Photo by Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Emma Bunton — also known as Baby Spice — teased a Spice Girls reunion tour Monday.
Bunton burst into laughter on her Heart Radio breakfast show and refused to answer questions about whether the group would be reuniting.
Co-host Jamie Theakston asked several times if news of a reunion tour was true, and Bunton finally gave in and said: “Everything would be announced on social media at 15:00 GMT (10a ET). I’m just excited, I want it out there.”
The Sun newspaper was first to report that a tour announcement was in the works, suggesting that Posh Spice Victoria Beckham would not join the other four.
On Monday the Spice Girls also entered the Twittersphere and helped convince some fans they were now a foursome.
The account @spicegirls was established in October and the photo of the account shows only members Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Melanie “Mel B” Brown.
The first tweet said, “Our broadcast continues shortly… #FriendshipNeverEnds.”
There’s been excitement before that the Spice Girls would be reuniting.
Back in February, Mel B appeared on the daytime talk show “The Real” and sparked speculation that the group would be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
The group did not.
Fans had already been buzzing about the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion after publication of a group photo of the members having lunch together Halliwell Horner’s house.
Last year Halliwell Horner apologized via Twitter for leaving the world tour in the middle in 1998.
Halliwell tweeted, “I’m sorry about that…everything works out in the end, that’s what my mum says!”