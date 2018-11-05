× Toddler dies after being mauled by family dog in Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 19-month-old child is dead after being mauled by a family dog.

On November 4 around 11:10 p.m., the York County Coroner was dispatched to York Hospital for a report of a 19-month-old toddler who had died after being mauled by a dog.

According to the public information release, the toddler had been in her family’s home in Windsor Township when she was attacked by the dog around 10:15 p.m.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the residence, and took the toddler to York Hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite medical intervention, the toddler died at 11:03 p.m.

York Area Regional Police and investigating the incident, and an autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the cause of death.