× Week 11 kickoff times changed for Eagles-Saints, Steelers-Jaguars games

The starting times for the Philadelphia Eagles’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 11 games have been switched by the NFL, the league announced Monday.

The Eagles’ visit to the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints has been switched to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, the league said. The original kickoff time for that game had been 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on FOX.

Meanwhile, the Steelers were originally supposed to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Sunday Night prime time game, but that’s not happening anymore. NBC opted for the NFC North clash between the Minnestota Vikings and the Chicago Bears instead, so the kickoff of the Steelers game has been changed to 1 p.m.

The game is expected to be televised on CBS.