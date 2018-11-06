11th Congressional District Race: Rep. Smucker looks to defend seat against challenger King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. --- Incumbent Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker seeks to defend his seat against Democratic challenger Jess King in the 2018 midterm elections.

Rep. Smucker was elected to his first term in the U.S. House in 2016, defeating then-Democratic challenger Christina Hartman by 11 points in the former 16th Congressional District that was made up of Lancaster, Chester, and Berks County.

Now, he seeks re-election in the newly drawn 11th Congressional District that includes all of Lancaster County and portions of southeast York County.

Rep. Smucker's message during the campaign has focused on a strong economy, citing low unemployment numbers and increased consumer confidence.

“[I've] been talking to the voters about what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past two year. Voters see a very stark difference in the direction we want to take the country and I know that my supporters are out strong [Tuesday]," said Smucker.

His democratic challenger, Jess King, has pushed for a government for working families with ideas including progressive tax reform, "Medicare for All," and creating affordable education.

“We know that midterm elections are about who shows up...Talking to people, getting out there in the rain, encouraging people to exercise their civic right to vote...We’re feeling great because people are responding and that is the most important thing that we could possibly be doing at this moment,” said King.

Lancaster County officials say voter turnout has been "high" all over the county.

The comparable turnout reference, they say, is the 2014 midterm election that saw a 44 percent voter turnout.

For 2018, their expecting turnout numbers to reach close to 60 percent.

Polling places close at 8 p.m.

Both candidates expressed their final words to voters before the results start coming in.

“Look at where we are today. Look at where you are today compared to where you were two years ago. People are better off now than they were. Exercise that fundamental right that we have here that makes our country great, your right to vote and be a voice,” said Smucker.

“I believe that we need to make this country work for all of us and the only way we do is when we vote, when we show up and we elect people who are accountable to us and not to anyone else. And that’s what we have to choose from in this election,” said King.

