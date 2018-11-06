2018 Midterm Elections: The big races in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- There are a number of big races to watch today as voters head to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2018 Midterm Elections.

The big one being the race for Governor. Democratic Incumbent Tom Wolf is being challenged by Republican Scott Wagner.

Wolf wants to keep a moratorium on the death penalty. He supports a ban on the sale of assault weapons. Governor Wolf has no plans to cut funds from planned parenthood.

In the race for Lieutenant Governor Democratic candidate John Fetterman is running against Republican Jeff Bartos.

Fetterman is running on issues like food insecurity and helping people who can not pay their heating bills.

Bartos is focusing on education and economic development.

In the race for a seat in the US Senate Incumbent Democrat Bob Casey is being challenged by Republican Lou Barletta.

Barletta is running on issues of student safety and the fight against illegal immigration.

Casey wants to expand background checks for individuals purchasing guns. He also supports the rights of the LGBTQ community and is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic.

You can see a virtual copy of the voting ballot by visiting Vote.org.