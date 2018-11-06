× Adams County investigators say a resident of Turkey enticed area children to exchange explicit images online

ADAMS COUNTY — Investigators from the Adams County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children agency are looking into a series of online enticements that have occurred recently in the New Oxford Area.

Investigators say a suspect created a profile on the social media app “LiveMe” and used it to contact a victim and obtain images and video from that victim. The suspect used those images to create fake profiles on Instagram and other social media networks and enticed several female victims to send explicit chats, videos, and images.

The investigation discovered the suspect is a resident of Turkey, and there is no immediate physical threat to the public, officials say.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office reminds residents to speak to their children about the dangers of sending images to anyone, and to monitor their children’s online activities.