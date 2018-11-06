× Bob Casey to win re-election in U.S. Senate, Fox News and CNN project

Bob Casey is projected to win re-election in the U.S. Senate over Republican challenger Lou Barletta, according to Fox News and CNN.

Sen. Casey, a democrat, was first elected to the Senate in 2006.

He is a ranking member within three Senate Committees: Senate Committee on Finance, Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Sen. Casey is also on the Special Committee of Aging.

Sen. Casey is a Scranton native.

A full list of election results across the state can be found here.