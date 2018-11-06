× Baby dies after being injured in Adams County house fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The child injured in a house fire over the weekend died on Monday.

Reese Frock, the 7-month-old baby, was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. on November 5 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The cause of Frock’s death is attributed to heat and smoke inhalation injuries, while the manner of death is pending the completion of the Fire Marshal’s investigation.

According to a release, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Two Taverns Road around 3:10 p.m. on November 3 for a garage fire.

The garage, which was attached to the house, spread to the home.

Upon arrival, crews found that a child was unaccounted for and possibly still inside the building, according to a release.

Officials were able to locate Frock on the second floor remove her from the building.

