× Coroner identifies toddler who died after being attacked by dog in York County

WINDSOR TWP., York County — The York County Coroner’s Office has released more information regarding the dog attack that resulted in the death of a 19-month-old toddler Sunday night.

The toddler has been identified as Nora Sharp, according to the coroner’s office. The cause of death is “multiple injuries due to dog attack”, the coroner’s office added.

The incident occurred at the family’s Red Lion home on Sunday night around 10:15 p.m., York Area Regional Police said Monday in a public information release.

The coroner’s office was dispatched to York Hospital around 11:10 p.m.

The family said the dog was a mixed breed.

York Area Regional Police is the investigating agency.