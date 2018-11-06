Do rain and snow have an impact on voter turnout?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- According to Weather.com, rain and snow can influence potential voters to skip their trip to the polls on election day.

Weather.com says that undecided voters are more to not vote if there is rain or snow outside. A recent survey shots that more an 1/3 of undecided voters will skip.

Bad weather may be a good thing for Republican Candidates.

Weather.com says 27% of registered Democrats say inclement weather would impact their need to vote. Only 20% of registered Republicans would be impacted to change their plans.

A professor at Dartmouth also says bad weather may even change the mood of a voter. Rain and snow will sometimes influence a registered Democrat to vote for a Republican candidate instead.

In a state where it rains or snows often, voters are not impacted nearly as often.