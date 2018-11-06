× Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan cleared for practice

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles may be on the verge of getting a big boost to the team’s defensive line.

DT Timmy Jernigan was cleared for practice on Monday, after undergoing off season back surgery and missing the first eight games of the season.

Jernigan, 26, started 15 games for Philadelphia last season, and recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Rewarded for his good play, the team signed Jernigan to a 4-year, $48 million extension last year, but re-did the deal after his back surgery.

It is unclear when he will return to the field, but the team now has three weeks to place Jernigan on the active roster before he would need to be placed on the Non-Football Injury list and miss the rest of the year.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Dallas Cowboys on November 11 at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.